Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Shares Up 8.6%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

