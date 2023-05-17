Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) traded down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 61,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 124,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

