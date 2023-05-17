Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,138,579 shares.

Xtract Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of £14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.01.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.