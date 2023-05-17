Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.99 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $380.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.95. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.