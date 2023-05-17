Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

ResMed Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE RMD opened at $228.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

