Zacks Research Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TSE:WPM opened at C$66.91 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$71.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.45. The firm has a market cap of C$30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

