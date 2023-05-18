1,458,413 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,458,413 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $13,228,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ADT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ADT by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other ADT news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 50,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares in the company, valued at $10,573,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

