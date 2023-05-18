19,926 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Up 2.5 %

WTI stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $131.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.