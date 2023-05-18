360 Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,962 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 322,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,995,914. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.