3,645 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 437,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Sony Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 653,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $99.15.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

