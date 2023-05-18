4,556 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,777,000 after purchasing an additional 574,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.