500 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

VEEV stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

