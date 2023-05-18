56,012 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. 197,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,282. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

