561 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 561 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.05. 9,070,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,967. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

