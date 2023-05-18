7,052 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 82,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.16. 35,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

