7,740 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. 181,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

