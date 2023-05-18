774,873 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Bought by MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 774,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 3.0% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned about 0.17% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,846. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

