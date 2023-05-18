900 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,952 shares of company stock worth $7,411,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

