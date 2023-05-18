ABBC Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.63 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $131.07 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001350 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,375,408,339 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
