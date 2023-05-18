Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,538,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 227,509 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $278,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,715. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

