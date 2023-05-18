abrdn plc Acquires 8,212 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.04% of Fabrinet worth $48,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

NYSE:FN opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

