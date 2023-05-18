abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,158 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $41,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 182.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $558,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $65.70 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

