abrdn plc Has $35.76 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,016 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $35,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.66.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

