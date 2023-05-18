abrdn plc Has $39.54 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $39,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAA stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

