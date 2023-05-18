abrdn plc Has $41.84 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,497 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $41,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.