abrdn plc Has $46.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

