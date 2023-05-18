abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

abrdn plc cut its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,776 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.24% of Hostess Brands worth $37,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,736,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

