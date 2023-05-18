abrdn plc Purchases 99,564 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,564 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.48% of CONMED worth $40,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,531 shares of company stock worth $7,595,744 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.