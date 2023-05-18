Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Up 7%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.51. 233,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,164,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

In other Acelyrin news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

