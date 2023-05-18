Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 634,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.89. 2,900,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $358.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

