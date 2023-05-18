Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.28. The company had a trading volume of 315,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

