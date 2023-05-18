ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $3,818,288.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 3.0 %

ACVA stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

