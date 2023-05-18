ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,629,683 shares of company stock worth $81,386,858 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

