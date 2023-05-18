Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,768 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.82% of Advance Auto Parts worth $161,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.00. 52,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

