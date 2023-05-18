Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up to $88.67

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.67, but opened at $90.51. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $98.71, with a volume of 152,793 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

