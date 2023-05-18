AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 8.49% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

