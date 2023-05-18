Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.73.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.02. 2,531,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,950. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.88.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.608284 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

