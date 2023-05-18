Akero Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now expects that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.18). Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,500. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

