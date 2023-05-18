Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $81,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.