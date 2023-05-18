Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $229,161.08 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 295,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,162. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

