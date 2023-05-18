Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $229,161.08 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68.
Alarm.com Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ALRM traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 295,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,162. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $78.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
