Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $288.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $222.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.74.
Albemarle Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.36. 1,009,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.01. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.
Insider Transactions at Albemarle
In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
