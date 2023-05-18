Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $288.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $222.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.36. 1,009,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.01. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

