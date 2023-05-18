Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

