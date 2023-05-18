Algorand (ALGO) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $36.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,616,666,954 coins and its circulating supply is 7,227,965,310 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.

