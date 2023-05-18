Allison Transmission (ALSN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN):

5/17/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2023 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $44.00.

4/21/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.26. 767,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,125 shares of company stock worth $1,351,210. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

