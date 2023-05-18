Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $149.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $118.89. 1,512,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

