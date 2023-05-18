Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.94. 6,716,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,812,682. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

