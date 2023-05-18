Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $9,000,750.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $122.41. 21,464,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,904,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

