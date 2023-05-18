Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Downgrade” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,655,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 586,450 shares valued at $28,163,306. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

