Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 154750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

