Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACHHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 2,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

